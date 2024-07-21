Published 18:22 IST, July 21st 2024
Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Reveals Face Of Baby Boy After A Year After His Birth
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth embraced parenthood for the first time in July last year. The couple welcomed their baby boy Vayu and have now revealed his face.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth share first photo of son | Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram
18:22 IST, July 21st 2024