sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:22 IST, July 21st 2024

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth Reveals Face Of Baby Boy After A Year After His Birth

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth embraced parenthood for the first time in July last year. The couple welcomed their baby boy Vayu and have now revealed his face.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ishita Dutta
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth share first photo of son | Image: Ishita Dutta/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:22 IST, July 21st 2024