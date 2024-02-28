Advertisement

Nehalaxmi Iyer got married to Rudrayash Joshii today, February 26 in the presence of her family and close friends. The TV actress had a traditional Maharashtian wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

A look at Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii's dreamy wedding

Neha looked beautiful as a bride in a blue saree accompanied by heavy traditional gold jewellery and sported red choodas. Later, she was seen in a red kashti saree paired with red bridal choodas and heavy jewellery. He husband complemented her in a traditional South Indian ensemble - a red kurta and white dhoti.

She has shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories offering a glimpse of her grand wedding.

More about Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii's pre-wedding ceremonies

The wedding festivities began three days ago with a mehendi ceremony, followed by a haldi and a sangeet ceremony. For the mehendi ceremony, the actress wore a green embellished lehenga paired with gold jewellery. It was attended by her Ishqbaaz co-stars Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava.

The couple got engaged last year in August in a private ceremony attended by their families. The couple met a few years ago in a Zumba class and gradually transitioned from friends to more than friends.