Ishqbaaz Actor Nehalaxmi Iyer Ties The Knot With Rudrayash Joshii In A Maharashtrian Ceremony
Ishqbaaaz actress Nehalaxmi Iyer got married to her boyfriend in a grad wedding ceremony in the presence of her family and close friends in Mumbai.
Nehalaxmi Iyer got married to Rudrayash Joshii today, February 26 in the presence of her family and close friends. The TV actress had a traditional Maharashtian wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
A look at Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii's dreamy wedding
Neha looked beautiful as a bride in a blue saree accompanied by heavy traditional gold jewellery and sported red choodas. Later, she was seen in a red kashti saree paired with red bridal choodas and heavy jewellery. He husband complemented her in a traditional South Indian ensemble - a red kurta and white dhoti.
She has shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories offering a glimpse of her grand wedding.
More about Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii's pre-wedding ceremonies
The wedding festivities began three days ago with a mehendi ceremony, followed by a haldi and a sangeet ceremony. For the mehendi ceremony, the actress wore a green embellished lehenga paired with gold jewellery. It was attended by her Ishqbaaz co-stars Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava.
The couple got engaged last year in August in a private ceremony attended by their families. The couple met a few years ago in a Zumba class and gradually transitioned from friends to more than friends.
