Updated January 15th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Ishqbaaz Actor Surbhi Chandna Drops Quirky Post Confirming Wedding Rumours: Our Forever Begins Now

Surbhi Chandna, who is famously known for her role as Anika in Ishqbaaz, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna | Image:Surbhi Chandna/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Amid the speculation, Surbhi Chandna picked an auspicious day of Sankranti to confirm the rumours that she is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma. The actress took to her social media handle, informing her followers the same with adorable photos of the couple. The couple has been dating since 2010 and will celebrate 14 years of togetherness this year.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma take a plung

The couple, who has been dating for 13 years now, took their relationship to the next level by announcing their wedding on Instagram. In a joint post, they shared two photos posing closely - Surbhi can be seen in a multicoloured ensemble, while Karan dons a white T-shirt and ripped jeans. Their pet can be seen sitting with a placard that reads, "My humans are getting married".

(A file photo of the couple | Image: SurbhiChandna/Instagram)

She shared the post with the caption, "Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now. #Estd2010" The actress is yet to share more details about her wedding such as date and venue.

Friends and fans congratulate Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Soon after the couple dropped the joint post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Chetna Pande wrote, "Awww congratulations". Mahhi Vij, Karan Grover, Harsh Rajput, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Reem Shaikh, and Jay Bhanushal simply wrote, "Congratulations". Surbhi's Sanjivini 2 co-star Sayantani Ghosh wrote, "Congrats phuchkee... god bless u both."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

More about Surbhi Chandna

The actress made her acting debut in 2009 with the cameo role as Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and had her first major role in Qubool Hai as Hayaa Imraan Qureshi. She is best known for her portrayal of Anika in Ishqbaaaz and Bani Veeranshu Singhania in Naagin 5. She was last seen in Sherdil Shergill, co-starring Dheeraj Dhoopar. She is yet to announce her next TV project.

(A file photo of Surbhi | Image: SurbhiChandna/Instagram)

Apart from TV, she has also appeared in Bollywood film Bobby Jasoos, starring Vidya Balan. She had a cameo role in the film where she portrayed the role of Aamna Khan/ Aditi.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

