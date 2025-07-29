'Itne Haath Pair Jode Hai…': Jennifer Mistry Reveals How Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Team Begged ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani To Return

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running daily soaps on Indian television. While the sitcom has become a household dinner pattern for many, the show has also attracted a big bunch of controversy related to its cast over the years. In relation to that, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, OG ‘Mrs Roshan’ Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has revealed that the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah begged Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, to return to the show, but she refused.

Jennifer on Disha Vakani's exit from TMKOC

In an interview with a publication, Jennifer revealed that she had begged the makers during her pregnancy in 2013 to let her return to the show, but things didn’t work out. She said, "Mai haath pair jod rahi thi meri pregnancy ke time ki mujhe vaapis aana hai.” She then revealed that production urged Disha to come back on for a long time, “Inn log Disha ke samne haath pair jod rahe the. Inhone itne time tak uske haath pair jode hai. Disha ki delivery ke baad, sab kuch ke baad, itne haath pair jode hai, voh nahi aayi toh nahi aayi (I was begging during my pregnancy that I want to return. The makers were begging Disha to return. They pleaded her to return after her delivery, but she didn't)."

When asked whether Disha left the show due to a toxic work environment, Jennifer clarified that Disha had left because of her pregnancy. She added that Disha even continued shooting while she was nine months pregnant. Jennifer said, "Usko seedhi chadna mana tha toh usko strecher jaisa tha, uspe beetha ke upar lee jaate the. Kyunki upar shoot karna rehta tha koi ek interior mei (She was not allowed to climb stairs. There was a stretcher-like thing, and she was made to sit on that, and then she was taken upstairs whenever they wanted to shoot in an interior)."