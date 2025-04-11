Karan Kundrra Goes On Rant Amid Wedding Rumours With Tejasswi Prakash: Meri Shaadi, Bachcha, Breakup Main...

Updated April 11th 2025, 23:20 IST
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating ever since the couple met on Bigg Boss 15. Time and again, rumours of the couple taking another step in their relationship and getting married surface online. However, the actor duo has repeatedly denied all such reports. Most recently, a media publication reported that the actors will get engaged in the show, Dubai Bling. However, the actor has denied it again.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash took time off from their professional commitments and took a trip to Dubai. Photos of the actors from the vacation went viral, with some claiming that the actor will propose to his lady love there. However, he has called out unverified reports in a strongly worded post.
On April 11, Karan Kundrra took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to rubbish reports of his engagement. The actor wrote, “Dear new age tabloids I’m sick of you marrying me off this year or next, announcing my engagement on a reality show, just coz we’re in Dubai.. I understand it gives you a lot of numbers and it’s all about that these days apparently but to most of you me or my agent are just a phone call away.. why don’t you just call and confirm? Abhi thoda zyaada ho ra hai nai??? Meri shaadi/engagement/roka/bacha/breakup/midlife crisis mein khud announce kar loon please 🙏🏼🫡❤️ love and engagement to y’all always." His clarification is now going viral online.
