Karan Kundrra Goes On Rant Amid Wedding Rumours With Tejasswi Prakash: Meri Shaadi, Bachcha, Breakup Main...

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating ever since the couple met on Bigg Boss 15. Time and again, rumours of the couple taking another step in their relationship and getting married surface online. However, the actor duo has repeatedly denied all such reports. Most recently, a media publication reported that the actors will get engaged in the show, Dubai Bling. However, the actor has denied it again.

Karan Kundrra denies marriage rumours with Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash took time off from their professional commitments and took a trip to Dubai. Photos of the actors from the vacation went viral, with some claiming that the actor will propose to his lady love there. However, he has called out unverified reports in a strongly worded post.



