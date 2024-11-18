Published 14:14 IST, November 18th 2024
Kashmera Shah Suffers Injuries In A Horrific Car Crash In US, Shares Health Update: Thank You God...
Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah shared a photo of blood-soaked tissues taken from inside her car after a car accident in foreign land.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Kashmera Shah | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:14 IST, November 18th 2024