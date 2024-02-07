Advertisement

Supriya Pathak was last seen in her theatrical release, Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan. The sequel in the Khichdi movie franchise, saw the actress reprise her role of Hansa Parekh, flanked by the usual suspects who make up the Parekh family from the series. In a recent media interaction, Pathak revealed, how essaying Hansa has actually been a personal milestone for her.

Supriya Pathak reflects on essaying Hansa Parekh



Supriya Pathak recently opened up on her experience working in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan. The highlight of the whole experience was her stepping into the role of Hansa Parekh once again. Addressing the same, she tagged it as the most "gratifying" role of her career.

She said, "Bringing Hansa back in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan has been an absolute delight. The laughter, camaraderie, and the sheer absurdity of the character never fail to bring a smile to my face. Hansa as a character has resonated so well across all age groups and it has been the most gratifying role of my life. This new installment guarantees another laughter-filled roller-coaster ride."

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan will soon be streaming on OTT



Khichdi 2 is all set to mark its OTT debut. The Aatish Kapadia directorial released in theatres on November 17. The film will soon be available for streaming on ZEE 5. The date for the same is set at February 9.

Speaking about what Khichdi as a franchise has added to the lives of people, producer Jamnadas Majethia said, “For more than two decades, the Khichdi franchise has been a source of laughter for audiences, creating a nostalgic connection with them. Even after more than a decade since our last film, the excitement has been still buzzing with constant inquiries about the return of Khichdi. It has a robust bond with its fans, and with the World Digital Premiere, we are thrilled that this enduring comedy franchise will continue to not only expand its family but also cross international borders.”

(with inputs from IANS)