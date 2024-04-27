Advertisement

Krishna Mukherjee took to her social media handles to come out into the open about the ordeal that has been, shooting for her show, Shubh Shagun. The actress called out her producer Kundan Singh in particular, for spearheading the events leading to her spiral. The actress' cry for help saw her assert her right to justice.

Krishna Mukherjee seeks justice



Krishna Mukherjee's Instagram handle paints a sombre picture considering the allegations she has levied against the makers of daily soap, Shubh Shagun. The actress revealed that the past few months of her professional life have been riddled with anxiety and depression, owing to the mistreatment she has experienced at the hands of her producer, Kundan Singh. An excerpt from her caption reads, "My hands are still shivering while writing this but I had to. I am suffering from Anxiety and Depression bcz of this."

She also expressed feeling "unsafe" in tow with her family being concerned over the potential ramifications of coming out into the open with her allegations. Krishna however, has faith she will find justice. The caption concluded with, "My family was asking me not to post bcz they are still scared what if these people harm you? But why should I be scared ? This is my right and I need justice."

Krishna Mukherjee details her ordeal on set



Speaking about one incident in particular, Krishna explained how her decision to not shoot the show - in lieu of lapse of payment - resulted in her being locked up in her own vanity van. Excerpts from her update read, " I am depressed, anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. (The production house and the producer) has harassed me so many times. They even once Locked me in my makeup room bcz I was unwell and I decided not to shoot bez they were not paying me...they were banging my makeup room's door as if they will break it,when I was changing my clothes."

No-payment of dues also forms a major part of Krishna's claims. The actress revealed how she has not been paid for a period of five months. Excerpts read, "they never cleared my payments till date for 5 months. And it's a really big amount. I have been to the production house and dangal office but they never entertained me. Also was given dhamki many times. I felt unsafe, broken and scared throughout." Kundan Singh, or a representative from the Shubh Shagun team, is yet to address these claims.