Advertisement

Actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek has officially announced the marriage of his sister, Arti Singh. The well-known TV actress and a popular reality show finalist will tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan. The couple, who has been in a relationship for a year now, is planning to tie the knot in either April or May of this year.

How did Krushna confirm the news of Arti’s marriage?

Krushna confirmed the news during the launch event of the 10th season of 'OMG! Yeh Mera India', a show he hosts on History TV18. The confirmation comes amidst speculations that have been circulating in the media for some time now. Arti is reportedly considering both April and May for the wedding dates, depending on the availability of venues in Mumbai. Contrary to the trend of destination weddings, Arti prefers to celebrate her special day closer to home.

Will Govinda attend Arti’s marriage?

One question on everyone's mind is whether Govinda, Arti's estranged maternal uncle and Bollywood legend, will attend the wedding. While Krushna confirmed Arti's marriage plans, it remains uncertain whether Govinda will be part of the festivities. Last year, Krushna had hinted at reconciling with Govinda and shared an Instagram post praising his uncle's talent and expressing admiration. However, Govinda's presence at Arti's wedding is still up in the air.

In the meantime, Krushna has been keeping busy with his appearances on popular TV shows. Recently seen as a guest on a controversial reality show, he continues to entertain audiences with his role as Sapna in his popular Sony TV show. Arti on the other hand recently returned to acting after a hiatus due to personal struggles. She’s making a comeback with Shemaroo Umang's Ummeed Ki Roshni Shravani, where she portrays a negative character.

Advertisement

With inputs from IANS.