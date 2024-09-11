sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:39 IST, September 11th 2024

Krystle D'Souza, Rithvikk Dhanjani Dating? Mushy Insta Post Sparks Rumours

Actress Krystle D'Souza has shared a sneak peek into a house party, which she attended with the televisions heartthrob Rithvikk Dhanjani, sparking a flurry of speculation about their relationship.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Rithvik Dhanjani and Krystle D'Souza at Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Puja
Rithvik Dhanjani and Krystle D'Souza at Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Puja | Image: Varinder Chawla
