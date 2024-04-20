Advertisement

Things are seemingly tense on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. The reason behind this is the strong possibility of Sana Sayyad, who essays the role of Dr. Palki Khurana, opting out of the show soon. The reason behind the same, is the actress' pregnancy.

Sana Sayyad to be replaced in Kundali Bhagya?



Though Sana Sayyad is yet to officially announce her exit from Kundali Bhagya, the makers already seem to have a replacement in mind. Incidentally, Sana had also reprised her role of Palki in serial Kumkum Bhagya, making a guest appearance. Replacing Sana as Palki only makes sense at this point considering a pregnancy does really tie into the storyline at the time. As per a Pinkvilla report, Marathi actress Akshaya Gurav has been approached as the potential replacement.

The report also adds that Gurav has reportedly participated in a mock shoot to gauge how well she fits or does not fit the character in question. An exclusive byte from her, as shared by the portal, saw the actress neither confirm nor deny the probability of her stepping into the role of Palki - something that can be seen as an indirect confirmation of sorts in itself. She has reportedly said, "I am not allowed to reveal anything. I can only speak to you after the production house gives a nod."

Where does Kundali Bhagya currently stand?



Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Jaura made up the original cast of Kundali Bhagya. Dheeraj and Manit, over time, eventually opted out of the show. Shakti Arora took up Dheeraj Dhopar's role post the latter's exit - he too left however, when the makers decided to introduce a generation leap. The role of Karan Luthra, eventually came to be essayed by Shakti Anand.

After yet another generation leap, Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali entered the show as Palki, Rajveer, and Shaurya, becoming the primary faces of the daily soap.