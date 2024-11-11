sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:55 IST, November 11th 2024

Kundali Bhagya Actress Ruhi Chaturvedi Announces First Pregnancy 5 Years After Marriage

The Kundali Bhagya actress took to her social media account to share a video with her husband Shivendraa Om Saainiyol announcing their first pregnancy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ruhi Chaturvedi announces pregnancy
Ruhi Chaturvedi announces pregnancy | Image: Ruhi Chaturvedi/Instagram
14:55 IST, November 11th 2024