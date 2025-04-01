Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Introduces Newborn Twins Shaurya & Siya Using Ghibli Art

Updated April 1st 2025, 19:32 IST
Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal embraced parenthood for the first time in November 2024. The Kundali Bhagya took to her Instagram account to announce the arrival of her twin children - a son and a daughter on November 29. Five months later, she has announced their names on social media, using the viral Ghibli art trend.
On April 1, Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos of her daughter and son. However, the actress used the viral Ghibli art portraits of the infants. Along with the photos, she announced the names of her twins in the caption.
Shraddha Arya shared the post with the caption, "Meet our two tiny Tornadoes, SHAURYA & SIYA TWINS :) , cuz’ Life was too peaceful 😂 , one just wouldn’t be chaotic enough." The actress has named her daughter Siya, which is another name for Goddess Sita and also means, ‘a flawless name’. Her son is named Shaurya, which means courage and valour.
Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in November 2021. In September 2024, the couple announced their first pregnancy amid much speculation. On November 29, they were blessed with twins.
Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha had announced the arrival of her son and daughter through a video. She shared snaps from her hospital room, which was adorned with ‘baby boy’ and ‘baby girl' balloons. She shared the news with the caption, “Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full!" Shraddha Arya is best known for her shows Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Kundali Bhagya.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 1st 2025, 19:14 IST