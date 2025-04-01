Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Introduces Newborn Twins Shaurya & Siya Using Ghibli Art

Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal embraced parenthood for the first time in November 2024. The Kundali Bhagya took to her Instagram account to announce the arrival of her twin children - a son and a daughter on November 29. Five months later, she has announced their names on social media, using the viral Ghibli art trend.

Shraddha Arya announces the names of twins

On April 1, Shraddha Arya took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos of her daughter and son. However, the actress used the viral Ghibli art portraits of the infants. Along with the photos, she announced the names of her twins in the caption.

Shraddha Arya shared the post with the caption, "Meet our two tiny Tornadoes, SHAURYA & SIYA 🩷TWINS :) , cuz’ Life was too peaceful 😂 , one just wouldn’t be chaotic enough." The actress has named her daughter Siya, which is another name for Goddess Sita and also means, ‘a flawless name’. Her son is named Shaurya, which means courage and valour.

Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal welcomed twins in November 2024

Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in November 2021. In September 2024, the couple announced their first pregnancy amid much speculation. On November 29, they were blessed with twins.