Kunickaa Sadanand Comes Down Heavily On Tanya Mittal And Her Fandom Over Comparisons Of Her Son Ayaan With Kumar Sanu In Unsparring Post

Bigg Boss 19 fame and veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand has hit back firmly at social media trolls who pulled her family into an online controversy and made comparisons involving veteran singer Kumar Sanu and her son.

Taking to her X(formerly) handle, Kunickaa spoke out after trolls brought up an old conversation between her and Tanya Mittal. The user claimed it included comments about Kumar Sanu’s personal life and made an offensive comparison involving Kunickaa’s son, Ayaan.

The same user shared an AI-generated image of Kumar Sanu with Ayaan and compared their facial features.

The post included the caption: "Hey, um-how do I say this? We all have witnessed it. We've seen Kunika, we've heard her, okay? We've literally watched her talking to #TanyaMittal about her relationship with Kumar Sanu-about how his married home was broken and all that. But I think she forgot one very, very, very important detail. @Kunickaa tabhi sach batana tha na babu."

Kunickaa strongly condemned the remarks and said the situation had gone far beyond acceptable limits. "Ok now this is getting out of hand. Involving my family members and another person who has 'Personality Rights'. I'm not letting this gutter mouth get away. Madam Chaturvedi, wait and watch.”

She also questioned the purpose of such online targeting and spoke directly to Tanya Mittal and her fans. Kunickaa asked if this kind of behaviour genuinely brought them happiness or reflected "vicious strength" hidden behind popularity. "And finally i ask @itanyamittal and her fandoms is this really what makes you all happy, and gloat over your popularity or vicious strength."

Kunickaa later criticised the users who attacked her for retweeting ‘anti-Tanya’ posts. Kunickaa responded, “Don’t you F…..king Dare me, you twitt Mujhey chatpunjio se dare nahi lagta. Sherni hoon main samjhe, geedar ki jhund. Your Tanya spks against me in interviews i hv never said anything derogatory to her in any of my interviews. Also if she is such a sanskaari, scared, bebas, person why did she enter Big Boss, Mama key baraat mein aayi thi kya? No one knew she existed before Big Boss-19. She milked the show, got her fame and now she is talking badly about the show, the host, and the contestants. How she was tortured."