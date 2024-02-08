Advertisement

Krishna Mukherjee appears to have taken an affirmative stance on the currently ongoing Lakshwadeep-Maldives row. The actress, last seen in television series Hasratein, recently wrapped up her trip to Lakshwadeep. The actress also shared a series of pictures of herself on her tour of the Indian archipelago.

Krishna Mukherjee embraces the beauty of Lakshwadeep



Krishna Mukherjee took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of herself, vacationing in Lakshwadeep. The actress can be seen lounging in different spots - from a yacht, to the shimmering sand, to the glistening blue waters, Krishna has shared several glimpses of Lakshwadeep, showcasing its beauty.

Previously, Krishna had also shared a reel to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of herself enjoying the blue waters as she took a swim with her friends on the shallow end. She can also be saying playing with the sand as she attempts to make a sand castle. The caption to the reel read, "Keep Calm and go to Lakshwadeep 'India’s Hidden Gem'. "

Krishna Mukherjee's Lakshwadeep trip comes shortly after her Goa vacation



Krishna Mukherjee's Instagram handle makes for a colourful visual account of her daily jaunts. Prior to her impromptu Lakshwadeep trip, Krishna was on a trip to Goa with her husband Chirag Batliwalla. The two had welcomed the New Year's in Goa and spent their trip visiting several churches and the many beaches. She also constantly shared updates on her Instagram stories regarding her colourful trip.

For the unversed, Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla tied the knot in 2023. The actress has time and again expressed her love for beach destinations, having seen through her wedding festivities in Goa itself. This came after the duo's white-themed engagement ceremony in Mananli in 2022.