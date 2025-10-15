Mahabharat Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies At 68 After Long Battle With Cancer

Actor Pankaj Dheer breathed his last at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer on October 15, 2025, as per reports. He had allegedly fought cancer before, but the disease returned a few months ago, putting him in a critical condition and requiring major surgery. As mentioned by DNA India, the news got out through a close family associate, who said, "Yes, it's true. He has been fighting cancer for years." The exact time of his death has not yet been disclosed. The news has shocked the industry and fans, many of whom are mourning his loss.

Although CINTAA has not shared this on their official social media, multiple media reports suggest that the Cine & TV Artistes Association released an official statement on Tuesday, expressing deep sorrow over the news. The statement highlighted that Dheer had served as the association’s former Hon. General Secretary and had also chaired its trust. Reports say the cremation is scheduled for October 15, today, at 4:30 pm in Mumbai’s Vile Parle (W) area.

Veteran actor is survived by his wife, Anita Dheer, and a son, actor Nikitin Dheer.

Who is Pankaj Dheer?

Pankaj Dheer is an Indian actor who has appeared in Hindi films and on television. He is best known for playing Karna in the TV series Mahabharat and has also acted in Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Sasural Simar Ka, Yug, and Badho Bahu. In films, he took on smaller roles in titles such as Sadak, Soldier, and Baadshah. Few people know that he is the son of filmmaker CL Dheer, who directed movies like Bahu Beti and Zindagi, starring Geeta Bali.