Advertisement

Manisha Rani, the Bhojpuri actress-dancer, rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Known for her simplicity and sense of humour, Manisha made a place in the heart of the audience through her talent and humility. The actress recently shared her terrifying experience of casting couch, she had to face a few years ago.

Manisha Rani on casting couch

In a conversation with Galatta India, Manisha revealed she encountered the same issue that many newcomers face in the early years of their acting careers. She talked about her terrifying experience with casting couch a few years before her rise to fame. The actress said an unknown man posing as a member of a reality TV show crew had called her when she was vacationing in her hometown and asked her to come back to Mumbai. Manisha Rani said she was confused since the guy kept asking her to meet him at different locations.

She stated, “Once at 3 o'clock in the night, he called and told me to come to his house. So, I said that I would not come to your house. Manisha added that after she rejected her advances the man yelled at her and said a number of hurtful things, which made her cry. The social media star mentioned that she blocked the man when she saw he would not support her and would only give her false hope at every turn. “I have understood that no one helps anyone. If you have talent, it happens," concluded Manisha.

More about Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani gained popularity after her time on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her exuberant demeanour, comical antics, and vivacious disposition left the audience impressed. Her solid performance paved the door for her to reach the final. Manisha made it to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finals and finished as the second runner-up.

She competed as a wild card in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 in 2024. Manisha Rani was declared the winner and presented with the winning trophy after receiving the most votes. For those who don't know, she has also tried out for both India's Got Talent and Dance India Dance.