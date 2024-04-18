Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Stars Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta Are Expecting Their Second Child

Advertisement

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The actors, who are already parents to a daughter, took to their respective Instagram handles to announce they are expecting another baby soon. Several close friends and members of the industry took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi couple expecting second child

Sharing the good news, Smriti Khanna on Wednesday (April 17) took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The cute images saw Smriti and Gautam posing with their daughter Anayka and dog Lucas.

Along with the post, Smriti penned a long note. She wrote in the caption, "After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing! Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother.”

The actress also revealed that she is due in September. “We've dreamed of this moment and fought through tough times to get here. Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you. Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn't be more excited to meet our newest love. Here's to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws! September '24 it is.”

Celebs extend good wishes to the couple

Smriti and Gautam's post was soon flooded with congratulatory wishes. "Congratulations god bless," actor Esha Deol commented. "Congratulations (red heart emojis)," actor Mouni Roy wrote. Additionally actresses Mahi Vij, Shonali Malhotra Soni, Kishwer Merchantt, Barkha Singh, and Neha Saxena among others also extended their best wishes to the parents-to-be.

Smriti Khanna with husband Gautam | Image: Smriti Khanna/Instagram

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta met each other on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Their onscreen romance transformed into real-life romance and in 2017 the couple tied the knot.