Published 13:22 IST, October 19th 2024

Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Photos From Her Baby Shower Celebration With Family

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Baby Shower: The actress and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh are expecting their first child and so hosted a baby shower for the family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Devoleena Bhatacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee's baby shower | Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram
