Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan Walks The Ramp Days After Announcing Second Pregnancy | Watch

Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram account to share that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Zaid Darbar. The couple has already welcomed their son, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023. Days after announcing her pregnancy, the actress took to the ramp and flaunted her baby bump.

Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump on the ramp

On April 13, Gauahar Khan debuted her baby bump on the ramp. The Bigg Boss 7 winner walked the ramp at a fashion show. She walked the ramp proudly flaunting her baby bump. She donned a half-saree, which consisted of green pants, teamed with a matching blouse.



The outfit was also teamed with a similar coloured saree drape, which was adorned with floral prints. She also donned high, pencil heels to complete the look. She teamed the look with a statement necklace with matching earrings. Gauahar also posed for the paparazzi at the beginning of the event. The camerapeople congratulated her on the beginning of the new chapter in her life. Videos of Gauahar from the event are now going viral online.

Gauahar Khan announces second pregnancy at 41

On April 10, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to their Instagram account to share a joint post announcing their pregnancy. The Ishaqzaade actress hopped on the ‘Price Tag’ trend and announced the news via a reel. The couple captioned the now-viral video with a cute message while announcing the second pregnancy, "Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2."



