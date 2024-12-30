Mystery Solved! Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi Reveals Reason Behind Alisha Parveen's Sudden Exit From Show

The TV show Anupamaa has been at the center of controversies throughout the year. From the on-set death of a camera assistant to the time leap that resulted in the ouster of all cast members, excluding Rupali Ganguly, the Rajan Shahi-produced serial, known for topping TRP ratings since it began airing in 2020, was much discussed for the negative news surrounding it. Very recently, Alisha Parveen, who joined Anupamaa a couple of months back, was shown the door.

Rupali Ganguly and Alisha Parveen | Image: Alisha Parveen/Instagram

While mystery prevails over why she exited the show, Rajan hinted in one of his interviews that she may have misbehaved with the crew members, leading to her ouster.

Producer Rajan Shahi stands by his crew members

"I have thrown several leads out of my show. We hired a girl and groomed her for three months for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But you disrespect my hairdresser, spot boy, make-up man, the associate director, you are out of my set. Recently, I have thrown out an actor from Anupamaa. I am not talking about it much now because I want the respect and dignity of the actor to remain," Rajan Shahi said in an interview, hinting that Alisha Parveen may not have complied with the on-set etiquettes Rajan expects his actors to follow on his shows.

Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen on Anupamaa set | Image: Alisha parveen/Instagram

On Alisha's exit, Rupali Ganguly shared that she had no part in the former's sudden exit from Anupamaa.

