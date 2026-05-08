Naagin Actress Aashka Goradia Welcomes Second Child, A Son, With Husband Brent Goble

Couple Aashka Goardia and Brent Goble on Friday announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy whom they named Richard.

Taking to Instagram, in a joint post, the new parents in the town wrote, "Coming into our hearts on 1 May, 2026. We announce, Richard Theodore Goble. Once again, we have renewed and unshakeable faith in God's Divine Plan and gratitude for all the gifts we have been given. And with another son, comes a new bond of brotherhood for William Alexander. Two boys...oh the adventures that await."

They also shared a cute glimpse of the newborn.



Shortly after Aashka and Brent shared the good news, netizens, including members from the entertainment industry, chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Actor Mouni Roy dropped a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

"Congratulations to you both and William," actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wrote.

Aashka and Brent are already doting parents to their son William Alexander, who was born in 2023.

Aashka married Brent Goble on 1 December 2017 in a Christian wedding ceremony, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony. Brent is a renowned yoga teacher and practitioner--Aashka gained fame for her role of Kumud in 'Kkusum' and Kalavati in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan'.

She also participated in reality shows like 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Bigg Boss' and 'Nach Baliye'. (ANI)

