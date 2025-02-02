Not Sponsored: Sandiip Sikcand Trolls Vivian Dsena As He Parties With Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra And Others

Bigg Boss 18 participants Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang had gala time with at Sandiip Sikcand’s house. Several videos and pictures went viral within no time. However, in one video Sandiip and Karan took an indirect dig at Vivian DSena.

Why did Sandiip Sikcand take a dig at Vivian DSena?

In the clip, Sandiip Sikcand said, “This is our party, and we have also not invited a few people. Because this is not a sponsored party, this is a proper party. And I want to go on and on about it.” Karan Veer Mehra then says, “Aur main iska 20 saal purana dost hu. (I am his friend of 20 years), which is a reference to his 12 years of friendship.

Along the video, he wrote in the caption, "Yes! I am gonna go on and on about this ! So deal with it a game ENDS but LIFE goes on… dont make your life all about a game & DONT make a game your life ! Love and happiness to all - love love and more love Thanks @karanveermehra @shilpashirodkar73 @chum_darang you guys are the STARS of the nation right now. Its a huge responsibility the love you guys are getting…"

This comes after Vivian DSena had hosted a party in which Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and many others from the reality show were invited. But, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar were absent. When Vivian was asked about this, his wife Nouran Aly said, “I’m the one who was inviting, it was a surprise party, I will invite the ones who didn’t hurt us, that’s all."

Who is Sandiip Sikcand?

Sandiip Sikcand is an actor, producer and creative director. Hie notable works include Kasamh Se, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Bohot Pyaar Karne Hai among others.

File photo of Sandiip Sikcand | Source: Instagram