Orry Takes A Dig At Sara Ali Khan Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Says 'If Rohit Shetty Managed To Give Her A Hit...'

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is not letting his controversy with Sara Ali Khan slide and is back with a fresh jibe. The influencer, who is set to make his debut on stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, made a remark dragging Sara's hit film Simmba.

Orry makes a scathing remark

In an interview with India Forums, Orry expressed his excitement over the participation in the show and shared that if Rohit Shetty can give Sara a hit film, Simmba, then he would surely be able to do something. “Well, I have not seen the show, but of course I know Rohit Shetty. And the fact that he has managed to give such a big hit to Sara Ali Khan means I am very excited to be directed by him. If you could have done that for her, you could definitely do it for me," said Orry.

Time and again, Orry has been taking a jibe at Sara and claimed that he faced trauma at the hands of Amrita Singh. It all started when social media users noticed a reel in which Orry took a dig at Sara's acting career. This was followed by a video where he named "three worst names". Since then, rumours are rife that Amrita slapped Orry as he tried approaching Ibrahim.

All about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show will go on air either late June or early July on Colors TV and JioHotstar, and this season's tagline is "Darr Ka Naya Daur". Apart from Orry, the show will also feature Avika Gor, Rithvik Dhanjani, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Avinash Mishra, Ruhanika Dhawan and Harsh Gujral.