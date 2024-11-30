Pandya Store Actor Akshay Kharodia Ends 3 Years Of Marriage With Wife Divya Punetha: Not Easy Moment

Akshay Kharodia is best known for his portrayal of Dev Panda in the TV show Pandya Store. The actor shocked his fans after he took to social media to announce his separation from his wife Divya Punetha.

Akshay Kharodia: This has been an incredibly difficult decision

Akshay Kharodia shared a series of pictures from their wedding moments and with their daughter Ruhi. Along with the pictures, he penned a lengthy note. He wrote, “Hello everyone, With a heavy heart, I want to share a deeply personal update. After much thought and countless emotional conversations, Divya and I have decided to part ways. This has been an incredibly difficult decision for both of us. Divya has been an irreplaceable part of my life, and the love, laughter, and memories we’ve shared will always remain precious to me. Together, we were blessed with the greatest gift—our daughter, Ruhi—who will always be the center of our world.”

Akshay further wrote, “As we take this step, our commitment to Ruhi remains unwavering. She will always have the love, care, and support of both her parents, and we will continue to co-parent with love and respect for her well-being. This is not an easy moment for our family, and we ask for your understanding, kindness, and privacy as we navigate this challenging time. Please remember us not for this moment of separation, but for the love and joy we once shared. Thank you for standing by us with your support and compassion.”

Fans took to comment section to express shock for them. One user wrote, “Omg why? No Please you guys look good so good together”. Another user wrote, “You both are so adorable couple. Why are you taking such unexpected steps. Please once again think of your decision”. “Hello Akshay ji we respect your decision as they might be some reason behind it and is not so easy to part ways after all these years and having a beautiful angel in your life I am not the right person as well as we ask you to think twice but your little angel needs you both because her one part of heart is you and another part is Divya mam which made her come into this world but Stay blessed always sir before the new year starts praying to Bappa that you people stay together with Ruhi”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Akshay Kharodia and Divya Punetha tied the knot on June 19, 2021. The wedding was an intimate affair and the ceremony took place at Divya’s house in Dehradun. They have 2 year old daughter named Ruhi.

All about Akshay Kharodia

Akshay Kharodia played the role of Dev Panda in Pandya Store. The show follows the life of an elder brother who, along with his wife, shoulders responsibilities and takes care of the needs of their family and business at the same time.

File photo of Akshay Kharodia | Source: IMDb