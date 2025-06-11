Parth Samthaan Pens Heartfelt Note For Shivaji Satam, 'Daya And Abhijeet Sir' Before Bidding Adieu To CID, Emotional Post Goes Viral

Parth Samthaan took to his Instagram account to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of CID. The actor shared the photos with a special note for Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, who play the roles of Inspector Daya and Inspector Abhijeet.

Parth Samthaan pens a heartwarming note for Daya and Abhijeet

On June 10, Parth Samthaan shared a selfie with Dayanand and Aditya Srivastava. He shared the photos with a note for the actors and added that it was ‘fun’ working with them and got to learn a lot. He added that the entire cast and crew of CID were ‘respectful’ and ‘kind’ towards him. He also posted unseen pictures from the set in the carousel post.



Sharing the photos, Parth wrote in the caption, “Last but definitely not the least, sharing some BTS from the shoot and from being a fan of Daya sir and Abhijeet sir to working alongside them, sach mein bahot kuch seekhne ko mila, always fun sitting next to them and they sharing their life and shoot stories 🤓 #inspiration! Overall…the entire CID team (cast & crew ) was super respectful, kind, helpful and loving, which is super Rare in today’s world! Btw, the last picture is my favourite 😛😂 Thank you."

Parth Samthaan's stint as ACP Ayushmaan in CID

In late April, Parth Samthaan joined the cast of CID as the new ACP, Ayushmaan. It was assumed that the actor has replaced Shivaji Satam, who plays the iconic character ACP Pradyuman, as the makers implied that the character has died on the show. However, later, Parth confirmed that his casting is only temporary and that the OG ACP will be back. Fans of the actor lavished praise on his performance as the new ACP.