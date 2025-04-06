Parth Samthaan's 1st Reaction After Replacing 'ACP Pradyuman' Shivaji Satam In CID: My Family Thought I Was Joking

Amid much speculation about CID's main lead Shivaji Satam being replaced in the show as ACP Praduyam after 26 years, it stands confirmed that Parth Samthaan is going to be the face of it. While many are in disbelief over Shivaji not being in the show anymore, Parth's fans are keen on seeing him as ACP Ayushmann.

Shivaji Satam has been replaced by Parth Samthaan in CID | Image: X

Commenting on replacing Shivaji in CID, Parth said, "Yeh ek iconic show hai jo chala aa raha hai (This is an iconic show that has been running) on Sony Entertainment Television. When I discussed it with my family, they thought I was joking. But when I told them I was serious, they were very proud. It's actually a huge responsibility to step into the shoes of ACP Pradyuman as I take on the role of ACP Ayushmann. It's a new character and a new story. We'll be taking the narrative forward with fresh thrill and suspense. I never imagined I'd be part of something like this. It's a cross-collaboration for me, and I'm truly glad to be part of such an iconic show."

Parth is known for his romantic, lover-boy image. CID will indeed be a break for him and allow him to experiment as far as acting is concerned. Parth rose to fame after playing the role of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Premiered in 2014, it became one of the most popular youth-based shows on TV. His other popular shows are Gumrah: End of Innocence, Best Friends Forever?, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Savdhaan India.