Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who dated for the past 2 years, parted ways in February 2024. Although neither actor has previously addressed the reason for their breakup, Pavitra has now talked about the reason of their separation. The actress said that they tried but their thoughts didn’t match over certain things.

Pavitra Punia on her breakup

Pavitra, who met Eijaz during their stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, told IANS, “Soch nahi milti hai. Aap try toh bahut karte hai. Logon ko yeh question mark rehta hai ke teen saal ke baat pata chala ki soch nahi milti hai. (Our thoughts didn’t match. You do try a lot. People have this question mark that after three years you got to know you're thinking didn’t match).”

Trying after three years, you can’t run away from situations. So we were trying. It didn’t work out. Why get into a relationship knowing that there will be complications? It is better if we finish it,” the actress added.

Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia's relationship timeline

Eijaz and Pavitra announced their engagement back on October 3, last year. They had also opened up about their plans to marry one another. However, with the year coming to an end and there being no signs of a wedding report, all appeared to not be well between the couple.

In 2022, Eijaz proposed marriage to Pavitra and captured the moment on his camera. He shared a series of photos in which he can be seen popping out a ring, leaving the actress surprised. In the caption, he wrote, "Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said yes."

The couple met on the sets of a popular reality show and after a rocky start, they sparked dating rumours. They progressed their relationship beyond the sets of the show and soon after moved in together in their Malad residence. Since then, the couple has been living together under the same roof before parting ways earlier this year.

(with inputs from IANS)