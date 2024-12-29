Payal Rohatgi Breaks Silence On Viral Fighting Video With Sangram Singh: Mere Husband Ne Apko Kharida Nahi...

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have been in the news after their video went viral on the internet in which the duo can be seen engaging in a war of words over childless marriage. Soon after netizens started speculating that the couple was facing trouble in their marriage. However, now the actress has responded to these claims. She shared another vlog on her YouTube channel and clarified she wasn't abusing and it was actually Sangram which she had to censor. She also lashed out at the media for portraying women as crazy and irrational.

She said, "You are choosing to put the heading 'Payal is abusing'. See, we understand how you work. But mere husband ne toh apko khareeda nahi hai na. But you are run by a male chauvinist setup. You want to portray women as crazy and men as perfect."

Payal Rohatgi addresses viral video of her and Sangram Singh arguing

Payal in the vlog acknowledged that she and Sangram are facing issues and explained that the couple is trying to resolve them together. She emphasised that she is making her best effort to resolve the issues, but added that it takes both sides to make the marriage work. "Me and Sangram come from different upbringings and different understandings. At least I am trying my level best, aakhir taali ek haath se toh bajti nahi," she said.

(A file photo of Payal and Sangram | Image: Instagram)

She further shared that when she met Sangram, he didn't have an ego. However, over the years as he built his brand, his ego has also grown. Payal added that she sacrificed her career for Sangram, but he believes that she quit to make videos. "I believe in earning my own money, but I sacrificed my career for him after marriage, but he thinks I did it just because I wanted to make videos," she added.

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's fitting video is about...

On December 27, Payal uploaded her recent vlog on YouTube. In the video, the actress could be seen going about with her regular household work when she gets into an argument with her husband. In the clip, she hints that her husband and his family mistreat her for not being able to conceive a child. She also makes controversial remarks about his family and the traditional roles of husband and wife.

Their altercation was caught on camera and the actress could be heard saying, “Tumhare ghar mein aurato ke sath aise baat ki jaati hai. Tum log padhe-likhe nahi ho theek hai, par aise baat ki jaati hai (Is this how women are spoken to in your family? Fine, you’re uneducated, but is this how one talks)?" Sangram pointed out that she was misbehaving, to which she doubled down and said, “All the women in your village stay in veils, their only work is to bear children and cook. Don’t taunt me about not being able to bear a child."