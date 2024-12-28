Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh Wash Dirty Laundry In Public Over Childless Marriage, Video Goes Viral

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot in 2022. The couple seem to have hit a rough patch in their marriage owing to child adoption. In the latest vlog shared by the actress, the duo can be seen engaging in a war of words. A video of the same is now going viral online.

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh's fitting video goes viral

On December 27, Payal Rohatgi uploaded her recent vlog on YouTube. In the video, the actress could be seen going about with her regular household work when she gets into an argument with her husband. In the clip, she hints that her husband and his family mistreat her for not being able to conceive a child. She also makes controversial remarks about his family and the traditional roles of husband and wife.

Their altercation as caught on camera and the actress could be head saying, “Tumhare ghar mein aurato ke sath aise baat ki jaati hai. Tum log padhe-likhe nahi ho theek hai, par aise baat ki jaati hai (Is this how women are spoken to in your family? Fine, you’re uneducated, but is this how one talks)?" Sangram pointed out that she was misbehaving, to which she doubled down and said, “Gaon mein sab ghunghat wali aurate hi padi hui hai tumhare, unka kaam kya hai ghunghat karna aur bacha paida karna aur khana banana (All the women in your village stay in veils, their only work is to bear children and cook). Aur mujhe taunt mat maarna ki tu bacha nahi paida kar sakti (Don’t taunt me about not being able to bear a child)."

Payal Rohatgi's video garners mixed response from social media users

While Payal Rohatgi shared the video herself, social media users opined that she should not have broadcasted personal matters. She also received flak for mistreating her husband and speaking rudely with him and about his family, in front of a camera. Some netizens also alleged that the whole video could be an orchestrated prank as the actress is known for pulling attention-seeking stunts.