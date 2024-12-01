Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary's Spat Goes Public After Baby's Birth, Latter Counters Roadies Host

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary: The celebrity couple who met on Bigg Boss 9 and fell in love, expanded their family by welcoming their baby girl in October this year. However, lately, the couple's cryptic comments and Instagram activity have led fans to believe that all is not well between PriVika.

What sparked rumours about trouble in Prince-Yuvika's marriage?





Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have often been open about their fondness for each other. Ever since their marriage in 2018, they have often shared glimpses of their romance on their respective social media accounts, leading to fans coining the ship name #PriVika for them. The actors have since then used the hashtag while sharing posts about each other on Instagram.

However, of late, Prince has been posting on social media without the hashtag. His joint posts with Yuvika have also declined, with him dropping photos with his daughters instead, with the hashtag 'Prileen'. Prince also revealed that he did not know about his baby's birth and rushed to Mumbai after learning about it from "someone".

Prince and Yuvika married in 2018 | Image: Prince Narula/Instagram

"Pehle toh jab baby horaha tha mujhe pata he nahi tha main Pune mein auditions shoot par tha. Suddenly mujhe kisi se pata laga ki aaj delievery hai. Pata nahi mere liye kaisa surprise tha," the Roadies fame shared. This led to fans further believing that all was not well between the couple. Now, Yuvika, in her YouTube vlog, has countered Prince's claims about not informing him about the baby's birth.

Yuvika counters Prince on social media