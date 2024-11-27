PriVika Split: Trouble In Paradise For Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary After Welcoming Baby Girl?

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary: The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years. The actors have often shown public display affection with each other on social media and other public places. In October this year, they embraced parenthood for the first time. As per severe reports, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's marriage is going through turbulent times.

What sparked rumours of Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary's sour relationship?

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have often been open about their fondness for each other. Ever since their marriage in 2018, they have often shared glimpses of their romance on their social media account leading to fans addressing them as #privika. The actors have since then used the hashtag while sharing posts about each other on Instagram.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary constanly shared photos with each during the latter's pregnacy | Image: Instagram

However, recently Prince Narula, in an interview revealed that his wife Yuvika kept him in the dark about his daughter's birth. The Roadies fame shared in Hindi that he had to rush from Pune to Mumbai at the time of his daughter's birth because he got to know about it only at the last minute. He said, "Pehle toh jab baby horaha tha mujhe pata he nahi tha main Pune mein auditions shoot par tha. Suddenly mujhe kisi se pata laga ki aaj delievery hai. Pata nahi mere liye kaisa surprise tha." Adding to this he also asserted that his parents were also not in the know, making matters worse.

Yuvika Chaudhary skips birthday wish for Prince

After the shocking claim made by Prince, Yuvika skipped to wish the actor a happy birthday. He turned 34 years old on November 24 and wishes poured in from several industry insiders and his friends. However, the new mom did not wish her husband, on social media, fuelling rumours of their rocky relationship.



Cryptic posts shared by Yuvika Chaudhary | Image: Yuvika/Instagram

Following this, on November 26 Yuvika took to her Instagram account to share a scutpric note. The post read, “I only need this from you - Trust, Respect, Care, Loyalty.”

Prince Narula ditches the #privika hashtag, replaces it with #prileen

Amid rumours of turbulence in marriage, Prince Narula took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his birthday. The post doubled as a name announcement for his infant toddler. He revealed her name - Ekleen but did not mention Yuvika anywhere in the post.

