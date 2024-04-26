Advertisement

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame with her stint in the TV series Uddariyaan. After beginning her career as a model, the actress went on to work in the Hindi television industry and also made appearances in various Punjabi music albums. However, her popularity reached new heights after becoming the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Prior to that, there was a period of time when Priyanka was unable to cover her rent. The actress revealed some startling things about her difficult times in a recent interview.

Priyanka Choudhary talks about the tough phase of her career

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Priyanka reminisced about her time spent sharing a room at a PG for months due to financial constraints. The actress said, “In the beginning, I could not afford to pay the house rent and stayed in a PG where I used to share the room with another girl.” Further divulging the hurdles in the initial days of her career, she added, “It was hard for me as I did not know whom to ask for work. But, one of my roommates, who was also in the acting profession, shared the contact details of two casting directors and I called them asking for opportunities.”

As the chat went on, Priyanka recalled working on print advertisements in other cities, which assisted her in identifying her sources of revenue. She didn't, however, allow the difficulties to stop her from pursuing her dream of being an actress.

What is next for Priyanka Choudhary?

Priyanka will be making her OTT debut opposite Tusshar Kapoor in Dus June Ki Raat. The project is produced by TV Czarina Ektaa Kapoor. The announcement came days after Priyanka was hospitalised for over a month.

The actress took to social media and shared a glimpse from the set in January sharing that the shooting for the web series has been started. The photo featured a clapboard and a book of the same. The actress refrained from revealing further details about her character in the web series, leaving fans intrigued about the project.