Rajat Dalal Indirectly Threatens Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Over Jat Community's Disrespect: Shehri Paplu-Taplu...

Karan Veer Mehra became the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 18 after the challenging journey of staying inside the house for 105 days. However, his victory did not sit well with a section of social media users who rooted for Rajat Dalal to take home the prize instead. Now, the online feud between Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal has caught the attention of netizens.

Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal’s online feud

The tension is visible as Karan accused Rajat Dalal’s fans of shaming and harassing him by re-sharing a post of his close friend. Karan’s close friend, actress Ashita Dhawan, wrote a cryptic post that was seemingly aimed at Rajat’s fanbase. She wrote, "“To all the trollers, haters, Age body shamers, Chappri’s sitting on tappri’s, THE FACELESS BASELESS DALAAL JHUND - who call themselves ARMY! U have crossed all boundaries of humanity and disgraced & disregarded Me & My family for merely giving my opinion(when asked)... Tum fan nahi,GUNDE ho. Khareede hue paaltu ho jinki koi social standing nahi hai… Tum saare Samikaran karte reh gaye, Baaki Sabhi Karan kehte reh gaye… Samikaran ho gaya fail. @karanveermehra khel gaya khel. Such trolling accounts shud be banned by Instagram!”

Karan Veer Mehra's re-shared post | Source: Instagram

Later, Rajat, known for his outspoken nature, took to his Instagram handle and responded to the story in a video. He said, “Pehle ek cheez hoti thi na ki Rajat ko ungli kardo toh Rajat woh clout ki beekh deta tha. Toh bhai woh cheez ab hum chhod chuke hai. Behtar is cheez pe rahegi ki aap apne parivar pe dhyan do. Meri samikaran ko chhod do. Wo aapko abhi nahi dikh raha hoga, samay ke sath dikh jayega kaise hain. Kuch bhi bolna hain mereko bolo, wo peeche naam hain na Dalal, usko maat involve karo. Dalal khaap bhai bohot badhi hain.”

He further said, “Aap sheheri paplu taplu hain aapko nahi pata hisab kitab kya hota hai toh in sab cheezon mein maat padho. Mast raho na, zindagi badhiya hain, nikalo. Idhar ka koi bura maan gaya toh aapko dikkat ho sakti hain. Khayal rakho apna.” For the unversed, before entering the Bigg Boss house, Rajat Dalal already has a controversial past which includes hitting a motorcyclist and kidnapping, assaulting, abducting and humiliating an 18-year-old boy.

Netizens’ reaction to Karan and Rajat’s online feud

As soon as Karan Veer Mehra shared the story, the post went viral within no time on Reddit. The users took to comment section to express their opinion. One user wrote, “Rajat had the ultimate chance to repair his image this entire season. He chose to lean into his violent image, threatening and fighting as the first option in every conflict.”