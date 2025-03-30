Ram Kapoor's Wife Gautami's Mouth-Shutting Reply To Ekta Kapoor Who Took A Dig At Actor's Dramatic Weight Loss

Ram Kapoor recently surprised everyone with his dramatic weight loss transformation, shedding 55 kg during his fitness journey. While his remarkable change created a buzz, Ekta Kapoor's subtle dig at the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor quickly went viral. In response, his wife, Gautami Kapoor, has now addressed the producer's remarks.

Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami Kapoor’s video goes viral

Recently a video of Ekta Kapoor, seemingly taking a dig at Bade Acche Lagte Hain star Ram Kapoor's weight loss, has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion. Ram's wife, Gautami Kapoor, responded to the producer’s comments with a witty comeback. In the video, Ekta jokingly suggests Ram should consider an anti-inflammatory diet, try the Ozempic diet, or simply eat less. Ram's impressive transformation, shedding weight from 140 kg to a much leaner version of himself, has left many inspired. The actor has openly shared that he achieved this naturally, without medication or surgery.

Gautami took to Instagram to respond, posting a video in which she mimics Ekta’s tone and subtly advises the producer to focus on her affairs.

In her recent gym video, Gautami sarcastically questions whether she should try various diets or just stay silent, echoing Ekta's remarks. She cleverly references Bade Acche Lagte Hain, saying, "Kyunki humein bade nahi chote he acche lagte hain.. (We prefer it small, not large)." Fans have applauded her humorous yet sharp response, appreciating her for standing up for her husband.

How did Ram Kapoor lose 55kg?

During a recent interview with Cyrus Broacha, Ram also shared details about his drastic transformation and how he did it. Reflecting on being a "140 kg morbid obese man" for 20 years, he said, “Twice I lost 30 kilos, and twice it came back. This time, I have lost 55 kilos, and I have achieved a great level of health because I have learnt that any diet is temporary…The point is instead of dieting, you have to change your mindset.”