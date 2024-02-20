Advertisement

Rituraj Singh, well known for his diverse roles in films and TV shows, died of cardiac arrest on February 19. He was 59. Rituraj Singh is survived by his wife and two kids. Recently, Rituraj's family shared first note post his death and also shared the details of his last rites.

Rituraj Singh's family share first note post his death

Rituraj Singh's family shared first note after the actor's sudden demise. Sharing a happy family photo, Rituraj's family wrote, "Doting father, loving husband, stellar human and an absolute rockstar."

Rituraj Singh's family shares note | Image; X

They also shared information about Rituraj's final rites and cremation. According to the note, the actor's last rites will be held at Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery, and he will be cremated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21. Meanwhile, people can come and pay their last respects at 9 am in Versova, Andheri West in Mumbai.

Rituraj Singh's wife Charu Singh, and their kids Jahaan and Adiraj are currently in the Mumbai city, surrounded by friends and family during these challenging times.

What happened to Rituraj Singh?

Rituraj was reportedly admitted to a Mumbai hospital a few days ago due to pancreatic issues. His health deteriorated while undergoing treatment on Monday night, resulting in a cardiac arrest that claimed his life.



Rituraj Singh was discharged from the hospital in Mumbai after being admitted for a stomach infection. However, his health kept deteriorating. Actor Amit Behl told IANS, "Rituraj was admitted in the hospital and was discharged. Last night at 12.30 a.m. he got a cardiac arrest."

With a career spanning over three decades, Rituraj was known for his work in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Tehkikaat, Kutumb, Jyoti, Beintehaa, and most recent Anupamaa.

(With inputs from IANS)

