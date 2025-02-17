Roadies XX: Prince Narula Strongly Reacts After Contestant Accuses Him And Wife Yuvika Chaudhary Of Taking ₹20 Lakh Bribe

MTV Roadies XX's auditions are currently underway with participants giving their best to get selected. However, during an audition, a contestant made a serious allegation against Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary for bribing a whopping amount to secure a spot in the competition. The gang leader was unaware of the same until host Rannvijay Singha revealed the contestant file containing allegations against him of charging money to secure a spot on a reality-based TV show.

Prince Narula loses his cool after a contestant accuses him of bribing

After Rannvijay told Prince that a contestant claims in his file that he demanded money in exchange for a guaranteed spot on Roadies, Prince rubbished the allegations. He shared that his won brother has been trying to be part of Roadies but can't crack the auditions. "Mera bhai pichle paanch saal se aa raha hai auditions dene, aur last year ke baad usne finally band kiya auditions dena kyunki uska nahi hua! Aur maine kisi ko nahi bola ki mera bhai aa raha hai, please dekhna. Khud auditions de aur aaye. (My brother has been giving auditions for the last five years but stopped last year because he wasn't selected. I have never told anyone that my brother is coming, so please sort something out. He has to get selected on his own after giving auditions.)"

(A file photo Prince Narula | Image: Instagram)

However, contestant Dayali further claimed that she was informed that Siwet Tomar got into the show with the help of Prince and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. She shared that Prince demanded ₹20 lakh from Tomar to get him into the show.

On hearing this, Prince lost his cool and said that if the matter had been just about him, he wouldn't have said anything, but now they have dragged his wife into the mess.

(A logo of Roadies XX | Image: Instagram)

Tujhe lagta hai hum bikau hain?: Prince Narula shouts at the contestant

Adding to the drama, Siwet was called to clarify if Prince ever bribed him to secure his spot in Roadies. Following this, Rannvijay called in Rakeshm, the original source who spread the rumours, but he refuted the money angle.