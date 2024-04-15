Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik embraced motherhood by welcoming her twin daughters – Edhaa and Jeeva – into the world in November 2023. The actress recently started a podcast on her YouTube channel where she discusses her experiences as a mother and the lessons she learned from this phase. In the recent episode, she talked about the difficulties she had to go through as a new mom, which eventually led to a major breakdown.

Rubina Dilaik shares details about her motherhood experience

On her Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi podcast, Rubina had a candid conversation with another first-time mother Debina Bonnerjee who shared the same blessing of having two girls. Among other things, the actress talked about the difficult task of being a new mother, namely the moment she broke down emotionally due to excessive weariness from her role as a mom. She continued by describing how she gave up her sleep and sobbed all night.

She said, “Ek extreme aisa time aa gaya tha jab mera complete breakdown ho gaya tha. I started feeling that I need help. I would wake up in the middle of the night and keep cryin , wondering what is happening to me and thinking of the fact that I was not able to complete my sleep.”

Abhinav Shukla helped Rubina through her tough time

Rubina added that her husband Abhinav Shukla advised her to let other family members look after the infants for a few nights. While one of the girls would sleep with her mother, Abhinav would sleep next to the other and she would sleep in a different room.

Despite a week-long discussion, the actress said she was unable to come to terms with the idea. She was aware that a few restful hours would be rather beneficial but she couldn’t keep herself away from her daughters. Rubina claimed that she would frequently wake up to see if the children were burped or wearing clean diapers and had trouble settling with the change.

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018 and announced their first pregnancy in September 2023. Two months later, the couple welcomed their twin daughters and revealed their names in December.