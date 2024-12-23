Rupali Ganguly Responsible For Alisha Parveen's Ouster From Anupamaa? Actress Says 'Maybe Yes...'

Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa has been in the headlines for various reasons. As the show got leap another member has been replaced. Alisha Parveen, who portrayed the character Raahi (aka Aadhya) in Anupamaa, has been unexpectedly ousted without prior notice. The actress has now reacted to it expressed her shock at the abrupt decision and addressed speculations about Rupali Ganguly’s alleged involvement in her exit.

Does Anupamaa's Alisha Parveen blame Rupali Ganguly for getting her fired?

In an interview with India Forums, Alisha shared her shock at the sudden decision regarding her exit and addressed rumours about Rupali Ganguly’s alleged involvement. Although Alisha admitted to hearing speculations and receiving fan messages linking Rupali Ganguly and Directors Kut Productions (DKP) to the decision, she avoided making any direct accusations.

She remarked, “I too have heard of these rumours… People said ke unhone hi karwaya hai… Maybe yes, maybe no, I don’t know. Maybe nothing. Ab main kuch nahi jaanti toh main kuch keh nahi sakti iss barey mein.”

Alisha Instagram story

Alisha explained that she maintained a professional and amicable relationship with everyone on set, including Rupali Ganguly. She highlighted her preference for staying away from backstage politics and maintaining neutrality.

During the same interview, Alisha disclosed that everything appeared normal until one night when she didn’t receive her usual call time for the next day’s shoot. Initially, she assumed it was a mistake by her Executive Producer (EP). However, upon inquiry, she was informed that she wasn’t scheduled to shoot, which seemed unusual given her steady work on the show for the past two and a half months.

Alisha Parveen on being ousted from Anupamaa

Alisha shared, “I was the first person to arrive on set and the last one to leave. Prem ki sisters and all aayi hai, so I thought off ho bhi sakta hai. Then I received a message from Vivek sir saying I had a meeting with Rajan sir in the office the next day.”

She recalled feeling excited about the meeting but was caught off guard when she met the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi. She revealed, “Rajan sir said, It’s not good news, we are replacing you.’ For a good 15-20 seconds, I couldn’t process it. Sir continued, ‘It is not working out, and we do not have time. We have to replace you immediately.”

Alisha mentioned that she wasn’t given a chance to explain her side or understand the reasons for the decision. She said, “Na mujhse kuch pucha gaya, na bataya gaya, kuch bhi nahi hua. I was just called to be informed that I was replaced.”