Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Make Their First Public Appearance Together After Wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Their nuptial was a private and low-key affair with just their family members and loved ones in attendance. Now, days after the wedding, the newlyweds made their first public appearance together. They caught everyone’s attention when paparazzi spotted them at the Hyderabad airport on December 13.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru made a stylish appearance at the Hyderabad airport on Saturday. Paparazzi spotted the couple as they stepped out of their car and headed inside while keeping a low profile. A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani showed the actress wearing a grey knit cardigan paired with black trousers. Raj opted for a casual grey T-shirt, a charcoal grey jacket, and black trousers, completing his look with a cap and sunglasses. The two chatted casually as they walked briskly towards the entrance gate.

Also Read: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Alleges Theft At Bengaluru Home By Delivery Man