Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Make Their First Public Appearance Together After Wedding
The newlyweds, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, made their first public appearance together after marriage. They caught everyone’s attention when paparazzi spotted them at the Hyderabad airport on December 13.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Their nuptial was a private and low-key affair with just their family members and loved ones in attendance. Now, days after the wedding, the newlyweds made their first public appearance together. They caught everyone’s attention when paparazzi spotted them at the Hyderabad airport on December 13.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru made a stylish appearance at the Hyderabad airport on Saturday. Paparazzi spotted the couple as they stepped out of their car and headed inside while keeping a low profile. A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani showed the actress wearing a grey knit cardigan paired with black trousers. Raj opted for a casual grey T-shirt, a charcoal grey jacket, and black trousers, completing his look with a cap and sunglasses. The two chatted casually as they walked briskly towards the entrance gate.
On December 1, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of pictures from her wedding to Raj Nidimoru on Instagram. She simply wrote, “01.12.2025.” She wore a striking red silk saree by Arpita Mehta and paired it with classic gold jewellery. She styled her hair in a sleek bun with a gajra and chose minimal mehendi, keeping her bridal look traditional. Raj Nidimoru matched her elegance in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit, wearing a handwoven silk kurta with a classic churidar.
