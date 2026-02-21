Sargun Mehta Brushes Off ‘Baseless’ Pregnancy News With Savage Post, Ravi Dubey Joins The Laughs As Rumour Mill Spins Out Of Control

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are one of the most popular couple of television industry. The couple got married in 2013. For the past few days, the actor-couple has been making headlines as their pregnancy rumours are making rounds on social media. Now, Sargun has reacted to this buzz and called it ‘baseless.’ She shared her frustration over the constant pregnancy rumours with a savage post.

On February 21, Sargun Mehta addressed the ongoing pregnancy rumours by posting a note on Instagram. In recent days, social media users had speculated that she and Ravi Dubey were expecting their first child.

In her statement, she criticised the repeated claims about her being pregnant over the past two years. Sargun rejected the speculation and wrote, “News apparently knows before us about our ‘pregnancy for the last two years’.” “According to them, I have been pregnant. That’s one long pregnancy. Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news. It wouldn’t take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it,” she added.

She also wrote in the caption, “How do you know about a pregnancy that me and Ravi are unaware about? STOP IT .. KINDLY (folded hand emoji).”

Ravi Dubey also reacted to her post with laughter and commented, “caption(sic)”.

Sargun shared her anger through an Instagram Story as well and wrote, “Where are these children going, and how fast am I birthing them? Should that be the question I'm asking, or is it that I've apparently been pregnant for two years... or more? Do they know my doctors? Or does me visiting a salon or a café now account for pregnancy?”

She added, “Ravi and I don't even know about this "pregnancy,", so thank you for being so very aware. Just CALM DOWN and STOP spreading baseless news. It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it.”