Sasural Simar Ka Actress Dipika Kakar Set For TV Comeback After 5 Years? Here's What We Know

Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar recently made headlines when she was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in her liver. Having been part of the TV industry for years, Dipika has rarely appeared on screen since her marriage.

In the most recent, Bigg Boss 12 winner made a surprising comeback on TV through the variety show Celebrity MasterChef 2025. However, she had to leave the show midway due to health concerns.

Amid this, new rumours suggest that Dreamiyata Entertainment has approached Dipika Kakar to star opposite Vivian Dsena in their upcoming project. Neither the actors nor the production house has confirmed this news yet.

Dipika Kakar set for TV comeback? Here's the truth

Dipika Kakar's last full-fledged TV show was in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum back in 2019. And now, fresh but unconfirmed reports are making the rounds on social media claiming that she has been approached for a new show by Dreamiyata Entertainment. It is a production house of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. As per the reports, if everything goes as planned, Dipika may star opposite Vivian Dsena, who is also allegedly in talks for the same project. However, neither of the actors has officially confirmed these claims.

These reports came to notice after Dipika’s recent Instagram live session. When a fan asked if she planned to make a comeback, Dipika responded, “I would love to! Kyunki maine apne doctors se bhi poochha hai ki main kab kaam kar sakti hu… mera actual plan yehi tha ki jab Ruhaan ka feeding chhoot jayega, then I will plan… Lekin yeh sab ho gaya, iss tareeke se hoga kisi ne nahi socha tha. But yes I would love to, once the doctor gives me a green signal.”