Shaheer Sheikh AKA 'Indonesia's SRK': How The Do Patti Star Earned International Fandom

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has recently made his Bollywood debut alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol in the mystery thriller Do Patti. Released on Netflix, the film received mixed reviews, though Shaheer’s performance has been widely praised, doting his transition from television to Bollywood after a 15-year break. He is popular for playing imprinting characters in shows like Mahabharata, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, but not many know that he is recognised as ‘Indonesia’s Shah Rukh Khan’ as well.

Shaheer Sheikh's struggle story: Worked as a photographer and gave just auditions for a year

Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh, better known as Shaheer Sheikh made his acting debut in the television industry in 2009 with the show, Kya Mast Hai Life. The handsome actor portrayed the character Veer Mehra, and after a wait of almost 15 years, he made his debut in Bollywood with the film Do Patti.

In 2009, he made his acting debut playing Veer Mehra in the television show Kya Mast Hai Life and got his break as Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal (2011–2012). He further rose to fame with the role of Arjuna in Mahabharat (2013–2014), for which he received widespread acclaim and Dolly’s Love Interest Ritesh in Best of Luck Nikki.

<span style="background-color:transparent;color:#000000;">Shaheer Sheikh debut serial | Image: X</span>

When Navya ended in 2012, Shaheer faced a period without new acting projects. In a past interview, he shared that he worked as a photographer during this time to support himself.

Popular Mahabharat was his turning point

Not only this, Shaheer Sheikh spent a whole year auditioning without success. With no photography assignments coming his way, he began creating portfolios for his friends. Although it was a tough and discouraging time for him, his persistence paid off when he was offered the role of 'Arjun' in Mahabharat, which turned things around.

<span style="background-color:transparent;color:#000000;">Shaheer Sheikh's Mahabharat | Image: X</span>

Reflecting on that period, he once shared in an interview that, "There was almost one year span where I was only doing auditions and roaming around. There was a big gap between Navya and Mahabharat when I switched to photography. I started doing photography."

Shaheer Sheikh is Indonesia's SRK

In 2014, Shaheer Sheikh made the surprising decision to move to Indonesia and work there. He made his debut in the Indonesian television industry as the host of Panah Asmara Arjuna, quickly rising to fame. Over the next few years, he starred in several popular shows and films, including Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal, Turis Romantis, and Tuyul & Mba Yul Reborn.

<span style="background-color:transparent;color:#000000;">Shaheer Sheikh's Indonesian film | Image: X</span>

Thanks to his impressive performances in romantic roles, Shaheer earned the title of the "Indonesian Shah Rukh Khan." During his time in Indonesia, he dated well-known actress and singer Ayu Ting Ting for a period in 2015, but they eventually parted ways for reasons known only to them.

Web series to film debut

He began his web career with Paurashpur, featuring Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, and Flora Saini. In 2021, he returned as Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 alongside Erica Fernandes, picking up the storyline from the second season’s end.

<span style="background-color:transparent;color:#000000;">Shaheer Sheikh | Image: X</span>

In 2022, he appeared in the short film Yatri Kripya Dhyan De with Shweta Basu Prasad. Starting in March 2022, he played Krishna Choudhary in Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa opposite Hiba Nawab. This series concluded on 14 June 2023.