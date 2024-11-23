Published 13:38 IST, November 23rd 2024
Shaka Laka Boom Boom's 'Sanju' Kinshuk Vaidya Gets Married To Long-time Girlfriend, First Photo Out
Shaka Laka Boom Boom: Kinshuk Vaidya who essayed the lead role in the show has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend in an intimate ceremony.
Shaka Laka Boom Boom: Kinshuk Vaidya who essayed the lead role of Sanju in the television serial tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal. The couple to engaged in August and have now exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. The wedding ceremony took place in Alibaug, Maharashtra in the presence of close friends and family.
First photo of the newlyweds is now doing rounds online.
