Shalin Bhanot Reacts As Paps Ask About Him Dating Bigg Boss 18's Eisha Singh

Bigg Boss 18 is getting interesting with each passing day. Be it love angle, fighting. Every twist and turn in the show has garnered the attention of the audience. In the latest episode, the the host of the show has asked contestant Eisha Singh about her relationship status with Shalin Bhanot and this has sparked dating rumours. Amid this, Shalin made his first appearance and the video is going viral.

Shalin Bhanot spotted amid Eisha Singh dating rumours

A video has been shared by Viral Bhayani in which Shalin Bhanot has been spotted arriving at an eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. He was seen sporting in orange t-shirt paired with black jeans. One of paps said, “Kal ke episode mein aap hi ka naam chal raha tha,”. In turn, he replied, “Yaad kar rahe hain, achhi baat hai”.

What did Eisha Singh say about being teased with Shalin Bhanot’s name?

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, when the host asked Eisha, “Whose was the last phone call you made before entering the house?” The host then teased, ““Boyfriend nahi hoga, very close friend hoga, shayad main unko jaanta hoga, nature ke bahut he calm honge, Shalin honge”.

Eisha Singh in Bigg Boss 18 | Source: Instagram