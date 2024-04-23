Advertisement

Shekhar Suman, who played the role of Sameer in the TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh, recalled how the star cast of the show had to work in dire conditions. He also revealed that despite such tough work environment, the cast never complained. He further recounted how actors fainted on the sets of the show due to intense heat and lack cooling.

Shekhar Suman makes a shocking revelation about Dekh Bhai Dekh

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shekhar Suman revealed that the cast of Dekh Bhai Dekh would commence shooting for the show after lunch following a morning script reading session. He added, "They used to take long shots of 10–20 minutes. The doors were closed from all four sides. It was the first time we were shooting with multi-cams, with many huge lights, and no fans or air conditioning. Aadmi bhun kar, tal kar, barbaad ho kar bahar nikalta that (People would leave the room all fired up and exhausted), but nobody complained."

A still from the show Dekh Bhai Dekh | Image: IMDb

Shekhar Suman recalled moments from the sets when actors fainted due to extreme heat. He said, "When I turned to give a cue to a co-actor, I saw she had fainted. Then, when I looked at Farida ji, I saw she was also lying there."

A still from the show Dekh Bhai Dekh | Image: IMDb

What more do we know about Dekh Bhai Dekh?

Dekh Bhai Dekh featured a stellar star cast including Sushma Seth, Farida Jalal, and Navin Nischol among others. The show emerged as one of the best sitcoms in India and aired on Doordashan from 1993 to 1994. Meanwhile, the show was produced by Jaya Bachchan, which added to its popularity.