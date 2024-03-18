×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon starrer Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka to be off air in few weeks?

Rumors swirl around the uncertain fate of the TV show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, stirring speculation of its possible discontinuation or continuation.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Barsatein to go off air?
Barsatein to go off air? | Image:Barsatein to go off air? I IMDb
  • 2 min read
Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka which is a popular television show faces rumors of an impending closure. The show known for Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's chemistry is prompting speculation about its future on air.

Uncertain fate of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka


Recent internet buzz hints at the series possibly concluding soon. Although the exact reason and timing for its supposed end remain undisclosed, rumors about the show's termination have surfaced, leaving fans curious about its fate.

Possible replacement and contradictory reports


While certain reports indicate a new show named "Mehndi Wala Ghar" could replace others, like India Forums, refute claims of its imminent termination. According to India Forums' reliable sources, the rumors surrounding the show's end are baseless and lack substance.

The show's continuation debated


Sources close to the show label the circulating rumors as unfounded, emphasizing their lack of clarity regarding the speculations. While there have been stories circulating about lead actor Kushal Tandon's vacation affecting the show's fate, insiders deny such claims, affirming that the series won't conclude based on his break. Additionally, the channel supposedly has new shows in the pipeline, indicating that continue its run despite the speculations.

 

Conclusion in limbo


Despite conflicting reports and contradictory rumors, the fate of the show remains uncertain. While certain sources refute claims of its imminent termination, others hint at the possibility of a replacement, leaving viewers in suspense regarding the future of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Published December 26th, 2023 at 22:45 IST

