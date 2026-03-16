Shocking! Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Face 'Physical Assault And Brazen Chase' During Board Daylight On Highway, Team Confirms Actors' Safety

TV actress and social media personality Jannat Zubair and her brother Ayaan Zubair faced a shocking physical attack and were even chased on a highway in broad daylight on Sunday, March 15. Fortunately, both Jannat and Ayaan are safe. Police have an investigation underway, and authorities are actively examining the incident. Their team confirmed the news and shared the update on her social media.

Jannat Zubair and his brother were attacked and chased during daylight on the highway

On Monday, Team Jannat Zubair shared an update about the incident through a post on Jannat Zubair’s Instagram handle. The statement said, "Hi all, We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support. ~Team Jannat Zubair (sic)."