Sreejita De Recalls SHOCKING Casting Couch Experience At 19 With An 'Old Man'

Sreejita De recently opened up about facing casting couch experience. In an interview with Free Press Journal, Sreejita De revealed that the incident took place in Kolkata when she went to meet a senior director in the entertainment industry. Recalling the harrowing experience, Sreejita said that she came several "filthy" people while working in showbiz.

File photo of Sreejita De | Image: Instagram

Sreejita De shares her casting couch experience

During the interview, Sreejita De spoke about the shocking experience and said that she was 17 when she entered the entertainment industry. Sreejita said, "I am from a very small town called Haldia in West Bengal. My mother was always my support system but despite her being beside me, I came across mean-minded and filthy people, maybe lesser than other actresses because my mom was always there with me."

File photo of Sreejita De | Image: Instagram

Sreejita De further said that people used to call her for meetings without any roles to offer. "I met people who were extremely stupid, who had no projects to offer but just wanted meetings. They used to say 'I have a film for this big director but there's a casting couch involved in between'. Once or twice it also happened to me. I met these kinds of people but I did not hide anything from my mom. I never felt ashamed or embarrassed," she said.

Sreejita De narrates an incident where she faced casting couch

Sreejita De narrated an incident where she met an old director and faced casting couch. She said, "When I was 19, I was offered a Bengali film, remake of a Hindi film. I was called for a meeting. My mother was in Kolkata and I went to the director's office alone. I didn't like the way he held my shoulder and the way he spoke to me. He was an old man. Even if you are very young, you know that this touch is not right. The way he was looking at me was very disgusting. I literally picked up my purse and ran out of the office."

However, Sreejita De has overcome such situations as she believes there is no casting couch where there's real work.