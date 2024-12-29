Srishty Rode Is Feeling 'Much Better' After Pneumonia Diagnosis During Amsterdam Vacation, Shares Health Update

Television actor Srishty Rode is popularly known for her role as Manjari in the TV serial Yeh Ishq Haaye. The Bigg Boss 12 contestant had recently revealed an incident when she was rushed to a hospital in Amsterdam after falling seriously ill. Now, the actress has shared health update regarding the same.

Srishty Rodeshares health update after diagnosed with pneumonia

Srishty Rode who had earlier opened up about her pneumonia diagnosis has shared an health update. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to each and every one of you who took the time to check on me, left a comment, sent me messages, called and even came to see me.”

She further wrote, “Your love and support mean the world to me, and I'm truly overwhelmed. I feel so grateful to have such amazing people in my life. Thank you for everything. PS: I'm feeling much better with each passing day, and I'm sure I'll be fine very soon."

Srishty Rode's health update | Source: Instagram

Srishty Rode had earlier posted photos from her Amsterdam trip. In the post she opened up about the incident which was challenging. She wrote, “ wanted to share something real with you all. While I’ve been posting happy moments from my Europe trip, there’s a part of the story I haven’t shared — something much harder. I got seriously sick with pneumonia while in Amsterdam, and it hit me hard. My oxygen levels suddenly dropped, and I was in the hospital, fighting so hard…scared that if I’d even make it home."

She further added the difficulties she faced in coming back to India, "My condition got so bad that my visa expired before I could leave. After a long struggle, I finally made it back to Mumbai, but I’m still in recovery. Pneumonia takes time, and my doctors say it could take months, but I’m pushing through. I’m still weak, but I’m hopeful and working on getting better."

Who is Srishty Rode?

Srishty Rode is TV actress who gained recognition with shows including Choti Bahu 2, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed and Ishagbaaz. She has also worked in other shows including Saraswatichandra, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi...Let's Go and Yeh Ishq Haaye among others.

File photo of Srishty Rode | Source: IMDb